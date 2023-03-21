What You Need to Know About Darcey & Stacey Silva’s House of Eleven x Impossible Kicks Collaboration

Twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva — the former viral alumni of “90 Day Fiancé” — have made waves in the reality TV scene with their namesake TLC show, “Darcey & Stacey.” As seen on the program, the duo are both the owners and creative directors of their own brand, House of Eleven — and below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about it.

What Is House of Eleven?

House of Eleven was co-founded by the Silva twins in 2010 as a clothing brand, with an emphasis on trend-focused womenswear; current styles, include fluffy sweaters, boxy blazers and colorful catsuits, affordably retail from $42-$155. Outside of fashion and appearing as TV personalities on TLC, the twins are co-founders of Eleventh Entertainment with their father, Mike Silva — the former chairman of Maison Worley Parsons in China.

What Does House of Eleven Sell?

Over the years, the pair have expanded their brand into offering shoes, beauty products and home goods, as well as a sustainable program where fans can shop pieces directly from Darcey and Stacey’s own closets. Now, as seen in the current fourth season of “Darcey & Stacey,” the pair are tapping into sneaker hype through a sneaker shop with Impossible Kicks.

What Is Impossible Kicks?

Impossible Kicks, the sneaker resale brand owned by Johnny Mac, is in talks to launch a Miami-themed collaboration with House of Eleven in the current season of “Darcy & Stacey.” Since its launch in 2021, the label has opened 17 stores in malls and outlet shopping centers in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Connecticut, Colorado, California, Michigan, Texas and Tennessee. Currently, Impossible Kicks’ resale sneakers feature brands including Nike, Adidas and Air Jordan, as well as a clothing selection from labels like Supreme, Bape, Chrome Hearts and Off-White.

What’s Happening to House of Eleven x Impossible Kicks?

The Silva twins are working with Mac to launch a follow-up to their fall 2022 HOF11 x Impossible Kicks collaboration — where select pieces from House of Eleven were paired with coordinating Impossible Kicks sneakers. Though the new collaboration found bumps in the road, including Mac shooting down their initial pieces as “too plain” on “Darcey & Stacey” in February, the pair are still working with him to create their new collaboration.