Brittany Snow Is on a Mission With Toms For Mental Health Awareness Month

Brittany Snow looked casual-chic as she posed for Toms during the brand’s Mental Health Awareness Month initiative.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Toms has decided to make a daily impact on their fans and users. Through their social media platforms and website, the brand will be sharing an actionable tip and resource every day throughout May.

Toms decided to do this in support of anyone on their mental health journey and encourage the community to share the tips with loved ones. Snow took to Instagram to show her appreciation for the brand and the efforts to help the cause. “I have loved @TOMS for many years and their mission to always make the world a better place,” she wrote.

Brittany Snow for Toms Mental Health Awareness Month. CREDIT: Courtesy

The “Pitch Perfect” actress posed with her dog in a white and grey striped ribbed long-sleeve top. She paired it with light blue wide-leg jeans.

Snow accessorized the look with a beige beanie and a gold ring. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style complementing her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

The actress completed the look with a pair of the brand’s signature espadrilles. The slip-on style is made with recycled beige cotton canvas which covers the upper. The white sole of the shoes are made to be durable and with flexible rubber for a seamless fit.

Snow has a long-term partnership with the brand. In 2010, she helped Toms raise awareness for children who don’t have shoes during their One Day Without Shoes event.

Toms has a background of supporting mental health initiatives. They give a portion of their profits to grassroots organizations focused on creating more equity. Last year, the footwear brand donated $1.7 million to their partners and impacted over 140,000 lives through the funds.