Why Is France Protesting the Older Retirement Age Change for Pensions? Paris’s Trash is Burning After President Macron’s Proposed Pension Reform

In 2019, France experienced a wave of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms that were a part of his election platform in 2017, which aimed to increase the retirement age and merge the country’s 42 pension schemes into a single system. The initial protests were marked by widespread strikes, demonstrations, and clashes between police and protesters, leading to significant disruptions to transportation and public services in Paris and other major cities.

Over the weekend, the protests have since intensified as the proposed reforms remain a contentious issue. The potential impact on the French economy and society is still being debated. As a major global city and economic center, Paris will likely continue to be affected by any changes to the country’s pension system or labor laws.

What to Know About the “Réforme des retraites” (Pension Reform)

Violence by extreme left-wing Black Blocks against the police at the head of the ninth day of mobilization against pension reform between Bastille and Opera in Paris on March 23, 2023. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA The French government recently declared its intention to use special constitutional powers to pass its pension bill through the lower house of parliament without the need for a vote. Macron had made social reforms, particularly of the pensions system, a prominent agenda for his 2022 re-election campaign and had been advocating for it throughout his tenure. Nevertheless, the recent action on Thursday has ignited strong opposition from various political factions.

The Place de la Concorde stands as a prominent public plaza in Paris, known for its immense size, making it the largest square in the city. Positioned in the eighth arrondissement, at the Champs-Élysées’ eastern terminus, it serves as a crucial landmark. After the gatherings and demonstrations the past few days, those areas were announced as prohibited.

Paris garbage strike has entered its 19th day.

A procession of demonstrators with smoke bombs in Paris on March 23, 2023. French President defiantly vowed to push through a controversial pensions reform on March 22, saying he was prepared to accept unpopularity in the face of sometimes violent protests. CREDIT: Christophe Michel/ABACAPRESS.COM

With mountains of waste piling up as a striking visual representation of their protest, the trash-strewn streets, where some piles tower over ordinary citizens, numerous Parisians have shown solidarity with the striking sanitation workers by expressing their support.

“Paris Ransacked” by Pierre Perret gained over 1 million views on YouTube.

The title of the song is fitting as it criticizes the uncleanliness of the capital city and the lack of action taken by the local government. Set to the tune of the accordion, the English translation of its lyrics are: “Poor Paris, which has become so cracra / We know very well who did that to you / It’s the skulls of smart sparrows / Who eat seeds at the town hall“, “In Paris, disgusting Paris / only the rats are happy / they know that vegans here are not stupid / only feed them organic”, “the droppings that flower the sidewalks / decorate this great dump.”

