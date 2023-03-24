USPS Unveils ‘Art of Skateboard’ Stamps at PHXAM 2023

Stock image: A person puts a letter into a USPS mailbox on Aug. 23, 2020, in New York City.

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled their latest Forever stamp collection at the Desert West Skate Park on Friday in Phoenix, Ariz. The ceremony kicked off the annual amateur skateboarding competition, PHXAM 2023.

The “Art of Skateboard” stamps feature artistic skateboard designs with bold, vibrant designs that capture skateboarding’s excitement, diversity and rebellious attitude.

USPS unveils Art of the Skateboard stamps. CREDIT: USPS

The set of stamps will be released in panes of 20 which will feature four unique designs created by skateboarder-turned-artists Crystal Worl, Di’Orr Greenwood, and Federico “MasPaz” Frum and William James Taylor Junior.

Worl created her deck to express her Tlingit/Athabascan heritage with a blue, indigo salmon design. Greenwood’s skateboard captures the passion and perseverance of the Navajo culture with a turquoise/inlaid deck that has eagle feathers and the colors of the sunrise and sunset. Muralist MasPaz designed his skateboard with a mystical jaguar with his unique bold-lined style to symbolize rainforest, guidance, and healing.

The final skateboard deck featured a bright red and orange graphic abstract design created by Taylor. His inspiration behind the deck was the vibrant athleticism of the sport.

All of the artists, except Taylor, were in attendance at the ceremony including members from the USPS Board of Governors including William Zollars who shared his gratitude for the artists and the skateboarding culture and community.

The Art of the Skateboard stamps are now available for purchase at Post Office locations nationwide and online on the company’s website, by phone at 844-737-7826, or by mail through USA Philatelic.