U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dies at 32

U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie has tragically passed away at the age of 32.

“We’re [devastated] to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” her management company shared in a statement on Twitter Wednesday. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

USA Track and Field’s official Twitter also shared their sorrow upon learning the news. “USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion,” they wrote, adding, “Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

Tori Bowie competes during day two of the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bowie, an Adidas athlete, took home three medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in various track and field events. After scoring a silver medal in the 100-meter sprint and helping her team win gold in the 100-meter relay, Bowie came out on top the following year at the IAAF World Championships the next year. Bowie’s last competitive event was in June 2022.

According to The Associated Press, Bowie grew up in the small town of Sandhill, Mississippi, where she was raised by her grandmother after being left at a foster home. She attended college at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she would become a three-time All-American. Mississippi would go on to dub Nov. 25 as “Tori Bowie Day” following her victorious stint at the 2016 Olympics.

Following the announcement of her untimely death, fellow Olympic athletes took to social media to mourn the track star. “Too young. Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner,” Lolo Jones tweeted. “I pray for the comfort of her family, thank your [sic] for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss.”

Tori Bowie attends the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 on July 12, 2018, in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

“My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie,” Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wrote. “Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.” The Jamaican sprinter was just one step behind Bowie in both the 100-meter relay and 100-meter sprint in Rio.