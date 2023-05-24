Legendary Musician Tina Turner Dies at 83

Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner died today, May 24, 2023, at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland from an unspecified illness at the age of 83. Turner is survived by husband Erwin Bach, as well as her adopted sons Michael Turner and Ike Turner, Jr.

The news broke on the legendary singer’s Instagram page on Wednesday. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a statement read on the musician’s Instagram page. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Turner is renowned for being one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold over 100 million albums internationally. The singer was honored with 12 Grammy Awards during her career, as well as a Kennedy Center Honor and two inductions in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was best known for her dynamic personality and powerful vocals.

Tina Turner performing on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon, her first solo concert in London since splitting up with her partner, Ike Turner, in 1978. CREDIT: Getty Images

Born on Nov. 26, 1939, in Nashville, Tennessee as Anna Mae Bullock, Turner worked as a domestic worker and nurse’s aide. Her music career began in 1957, when she took the microphone from Eugene Washington — drummer for Ike Turner and his band, the Kings of Rhythm — and began singing for the group as a featured vocalist.

Beyoncé (L) and Tina Turner perform onstage during the 50th annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2008, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Turner rose to fame with the Kings of Rhythm as their featured vocalist throughout the early 1960s, releasing songs including “A Fool in Love,” “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine” and “River Deep – Mountain High.” The singer later branched out following her marriage and divorce from Ike, beginning her solo career in the mid-1970s and ’80s with hit songs including “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “The Best” and “Proud Mary.”

Tina Turner attends the Giorgio Armani fall 2011 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on Feb. 28, 2011. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Within the fashion world, Turner was instantly known for her dynamic penchant for minidresses and signature spiked hairstyle. The musician also notably served as a muse and inspiration for numerous designers, including Giorgio Armani, Bob Mackie, Donatella and Gianni Versace, Azzedine Alaïa and Sergio Hudson.

Giorgio Armani (R) poses with Tina Turner (L) in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace before attending a ceremony at the president’s official residence for honorees of France’s most prestigious Legion D’Honneur award on July 3, 2008, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Most recently, Turner made waves for the support of her biographical musical “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” on Broadway, which opened in 2019 and resulted in a Tony Award win for lead actress Adrienne Warren.

