TikTok’s Dollar Tree Store Makeup Hack Goes Viral for Revealing L’Oreal & More Big Brands Disguised in Basic Packaging

By Melody Rivera
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: People shop in a dollar store on December 11, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. As the income gap between rich and poor continues to grow, dollar and 99 cent stores have become increasingly popular in both urban and rural America. Dollar General, one of several discount retail chains, has become one of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S. According to the Institute for Local Self Reliance, there are now over 30,000 dollar stores in the U.S., up from around 18,000 a decade ago. Dollar General and Dollar Tree alone are expected to have 50k stores in the next few years. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
People shop in a Dollar Tree store on Dec. 11, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Makeup artist Tiffany Ton went viral on TikTok sharing her hack for finding makeup items by boldface name brands that don’t highlight their familiar labels at Dollar Tree.

Tiffany (@tiffanytonimua) uses her social media platform for sharing helpful makeup and shopping tips. Last November, the professional makeup artist posted a video of her advising viewers to watch out for Dollar Tree products that are presented in basic black and white packaging. She points out a lip gloss at the store and turns it over to appear a gold L’Oreal logo.

Tiffany then points out that the makeup product is regularly priced at $12.99, while it is priced at Dollar Tree for $1.25. The video received much attention with over 510,000 viewers.

The professional makeup artist shared that she has been using products from well-known brands for a while now, paying less for them. Tiffany says she first noticed this hack when she recognized an NYX Matte Lip Cream in the generic packaging about a year ago. Since then, she has used the products found at Dollar Tree regularly.

Many viewers chimed in saying they had found other makeup products from brands such as ELF, Cargo, Maybelline, NYX and Hard Candy at the store. One viewer said, “Currently my DT has Milani, NYX, L’Oréal, and even Maybelline rn.” She also finished her comment by giving a tip to others if they don’t see these products at their nearest Dollar Tree. “DT gets dead stock from stores so check surrounding DTs too if yours has nothing.”

Some other viewers expressed their concerns believing that the product must have some issues. Tiffany assured the viewers that the products have not expired, have no abnormal smell, and still have the same longevity as if you would buy them for full price.

