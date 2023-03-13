NASCAR’s William Byron Goes Viral With Big Trucker Hat After Back-to-Back Victory in Arizona

After winning the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas last week, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron made it to the top of the chart again at this weekend’s race in Avondale, Arizona.

Despite a late effort, Byron, who drives the #24 Valvoline Chevrolet, ended up zooming past his teammate Kyle Larson in overtime to scoop up his second NASCAR Cup Series race win in two weeks. While Larson was in the lead on a Lap 310 restart, a backstretch accident resulted in overtime and led to Byron taking the lead after the restart on Lap 316.

William Byron, driver of the #24 Valvoline Chevrolet, and Jeff Gordon, Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023, in Avondale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

After the race, Byron posed alongside Jeff Gordon, Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports in celebration of this new victory at the United Rentals Work United 500, a 500-kilometer-long motor race that is held annually at Phoenix Raceway. Their oversized trucker hats got people talking on social media.

Two weeks. Two wins. Two giant William Byron hats. pic.twitter.com/jCereIGjSq — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 12, 2023

From here, Byron will go on to race in the Cup Series Playoffs. “Thanks to everybody back at Hendrick Motorsports, putting together great cars, doing a great job,” he said in a statement. “This is a big credit to them, engine shop, (team owner, Rick) Hendrick, everybody.”

William Byron and Jeff Gordon celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2023, in Avondale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

Byron, who is just 25 years old, is now in his sixth season as a Cup driver but has yet to win a championship like his teammates Larson and Chase Elliott.

PHOTOS: NASCAR’s Luke Lambert on His Favorite Things