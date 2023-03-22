TikToker Goes Viral With 3D-Printed ‘DIY’ Version of MSCHF’s Big Red Boots

You can now print MSCHF’s viral Big Red Boots at home — at least, according to TikTok.

In a new TikTok video — which has amassed over 9 million views since it premiered — earlier this month, user Danny Kabouni showed his creation of MSCHF’s cartoonish Big Red Boots while pondering if they could be DIY’d. His solution was to find a printable format of the boots online, sourced from BigOverEasy — which he then scaled to 700% and printed on his own 3D printer over the course of 12 days.

The resulting product, printed with TPU filament instead of printers’ traditional rigid PLA filament, created a Big Red Boot that was flexible, squishy and soft. This appeared to be a sharp contrast to the sold-out original $350 style‘s fit, which was challenging to remove — as seen in numerous social media videos where users commonly needed to lie down and pull off the boots with the assistance of multiple people.

In a follow-up video posted today, however, Kabouni revealed he has now printed a second boot, creating a matching set. His white printed style was used to humorously respond to comments where users said MSCHF would take legal action against Kabouni for creating his own version of the boots.

MSCHF’s “Big Red Boot.” CREDIT: via MSCHF

MSCHF’s Big Red Boots, inspired by video games and cartoons including “Astro Boy,” went viral and sold out upon their initial release on Feb. 16. Made from TPU rubber with an EVA mid-outsole, the red pair gained instant notoriety for their bold color and whimsical appearance — even amassing a celebrity following, worn by stars including Ciara, Lil Wayne, Coi Leray, Diplo, Iggy Azalea, Seth Rollins and Rich the Kid.