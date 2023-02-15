Church’s Announces ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucien Laviscount as New Brand Ambassador

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Church’s has just revealed its newest brand ambassador: Lucien Laviscount.

Laviscount was announced as the poster boy for Church’s on Wednesday, per a brand statement. The ambassadorship appointment for the British actor — who’s largely known for his role in “Emily in Paris,” as well as “Scream Queens” — has been a remarkably fast one, as he first wore Church’s to the 2023 Brit Awards on Feb. 11. The occasion found the actor wearing the brand’s classic Consul shoes — a $700 Oxford style with lace-up fronts and smooth black leather uppers.

Lucien Laviscount attends the BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in London on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Previously, Church’s also made headlines from its trio of 2022 collaborative shoe launches with Off-White. The British footwear brand, which crafts handmade shoes in the men’s and women’s categories, was officially established as Church & Co. in 1873 and acquired by Prada Group in 1999.

Church’s is known for its contemporary, versatile Oxford and boot styles in timeless hues including black, brown, navy and white. According to Prada Group’s website, approximately 250 steps and 8 weeks of manufacturing are required to make one pair of its shoes.

Lucien Laviscount wears Church’s Oxfords to the BRIT Awards 2023 in London on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Church's

Laviscount joins Church’s after an especially fashionable start to the 2020s. Following his breakout role in “Emily in Paris,” the actor has been a regular on red carpets at the Brit Awards, Cannes Film Festival, GQ‘s Men of the Year Awards and the French Open. An experimental fashion lover himself, Laviscount has also worn outfits ranging from vibrant neon suiting to asymmetric skirts, and attended runway shows for Fendi, Dior and Louis Vuitton. The star was also announced as a brand ambassador for the jewelry label David Yurman in 2022.

Lucien Laviscount wears Church’s Oxfords to the BRIT Awards 2023 in London on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Church's

