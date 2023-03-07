Burberry to Launch New Assouline Book Celebrating Its British Heritage

Burberry is continuing its splashy start to 2023 with a literary twist: a new Assouline book.

The $165 tome by journalist Alexander Fury — simply and aptly titled “Burberry” — will examine the British brand’s lineage and heritage from its founding in 1865 until 2022. Photos, illustrations and more have been sourced for its content from Burberry’s own imagery archive, divided into five chapters examining the label’s various emblems — including a penchant for exploration, its iconic trench coats and role in British culture. Currently, the book is available for pre-order on Assouline’s website before its March 28 launch date.

Assouline’s ‘Burberry’ by Alexander Fury. CREDIT: Courtesy of Assouline

Fittingly, the book itself is coated in the brand’s signature beige, white, red and black tartan-check print — a brand symbol used since the 1920s. In a similar manner, its slip cover is printed with a large-scale photograph of the front of one of Burberry’s signature tan trench coats, cheekily touching on the outerwear’s own plaid lining.

Pages from Assouline’s upcoming book, ‘Burberry.’ CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry

Pages from Assouline’s upcoming book, ‘Burberry.’ CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry

The volume aims to share Burberry’s rich history in both the fashion industry and global culture, and notably includes a foreword by the brand’s own archive curator Carly Eck.