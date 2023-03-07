Burberry to Launch New Assouline Book Celebrating Its British Heritage

Burberry is continuing its splashy start to 2023 with a literary twist: a new Assouline book.
The $165 tome by journalist Alexander Fury — simply and aptly titled “Burberry” — will examine the British brand’s lineage and heritage from its founding in 1865 until 2022. Photos, illustrations and more have been sourced for its content from Burberry’s own imagery archive, divided into five chapters examining the label’s various emblems — including a penchant for exploration, its iconic trench coats and role in British culture. Currently, the book is available for pre-order on Assouline’s website before its March 28 launch date.
Fittingly, the book itself is coated in the brand’s signature beige, white, red and black tartan-check print — a brand symbol used since the 1920s. In a similar manner, its slip cover is printed with a large-scale photograph of the front of one of Burberry’s signature tan trench coats, cheekily touching on the outerwear’s own plaid lining.
The volume aims to share Burberry’s rich history in both the fashion industry and global culture, and notably includes a foreword by the brand’s own archive curator Carly Eck.
“Burberry is a story of creativity, exploration, innovation and community – all of which continue to be at the heart of the brand. In unearthing a dormant treasure trove, countless gold nuggets have been revealed,” Eck said in a statement. “This book, the only one to be endorsed by the brand in recent times, presents a panorama of the company’s extraordinary heritage, which deserves to be widely celebrated. It’s the stuff of legends.”
Burberry’s book release announcement follows the brand’s reveal of its fall 2023 collection in February — notably Daniel Lee’s first for the house as its creative director. The volume is also the latest for Assouline, which recently launched books covering Tiffany & Co.’s artistic inspirations, Valentino’s signature “Rosso” red hue and Louis Vuitton’s athletic trophy trunks.
