Tiffany & Co. Pulls April Fools’ Day Prank with Launch of 1,837 Carat ‘Diamond-Encrusted’ Hightop Sneakers

By Amina Ayoud
Hailey Bieber
Gal Gadot
Halsey
Zoë Kravitz
Tiffany & Co. played a prank on fans for April Fools’ Day on Saturday with the fake launch of a new pair of diamond-encrusted sneakers.

A cinematic video to Tiffany & Co.’s official Instagram today saw the faux high top sneaker in all its glory, accompanied by a caption that read, “Introducing our latest creation: the Tiffany & Co. Facet. Ushering in a new category for the House, the sneaker is an homage to our vast diamond heritage.” The imaginative pair featured a gray and robin’s egg blue color way dotted with over 17,000 scintillating diamonds totaling a whopping 1,837 carats on each shoe. In addition to the diamond detailing, the shoe had a gray lace-up silhouette with thick rubber soles and thick gray velcro closures sat atop the lace detailing.

The teaser for the non-existent shoe is most likely inspired by the jewelry brand’s collaboration with Nike.

As previously reported in FN, Nike and Tiffany & Co. announced their debut sneaker collaboration together after images leaked online last week: a $400 pair of black and Tiffany-blue Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. The style has also gained vitality after being worn by none other than LeBron James. Previously, Nike also launched its own Tiffany-esque SB Dunk Low sneakers in a black and teal color scheme with Diamond Supply Co. in 2005, as well as luxury collaborations with brands including Dior and Sacai.

Tiffany-blue Nike Air Force 1 Low "1837" sneakers
Tiffany-blue Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” sneakers
CREDIT: via Fight Club

The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” sneakers, which are priced at $400. The highly sought after pair are comprised of a black suede upper and tumbled leather Swoosh in Tiffany’s iconic robin’s-egg blue hue. “Tiffany” script appears on the tongue tag while each heel tab displays the classic “Nike Air” branding in black. The shoe were completed with an engraved Tiffany silver badge. The look is completed with a range of accompanying sterling silver accessories available separately.

