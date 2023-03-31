Crocs Is Now Selling ‘Feet’ in New Rebranding Teaser

Crocs announced a “rebrand” where they plan to change their brand name to “Feet.”

“It’s almost time…Do you like the rebrand?” says the video shared on Crocs’ Instagram on Thursday. However, fans of the brand were quick on the comments, reminding everyone that April Fools’ day is approaching. “It’s not April 1st yet!!!!” says the most-liked comment in the video.

Crocs has successfully established its own market segment by leveraging the power of celebrity partnerships and collaborations with prominent names such as SZA, Post Malone, Pleasures, Alife and Balenciaga. The brand of foam clogs has become a significant player in the footwear industry since their introduction in 2002. They have gained popularity because of their unique design, comfort and durability.

The staples of the brand include comfort, durability, versatility and innovation. The brand has been endorsed by celebrities and athletes, and they have collaborated with various designers to create unique and fashionable Crocs.

It is not unrealistic for brands to tap into some levity around April Fool’s Day. Take Brooks as an example. Their ingenious 2022 April Fools’ joke promoted the “release” of a voice-enabled running shoe, claiming that their M.I.L.E.S. — Motivational, Intelligence Light Encouragement System — would utilize cutting-edge technology in the midsole and outsole, enabling runners to recapture their youthful spirit.

Also, 2021 Footwear News’ Launch of the Year award recipient Larroudé was on its way to manifesting a collaboration with Supreme with their April Fools Day post in 2022.

After receiving an outpouring of support, the brand captioned another photo, “Important announcement, The Larroude x Supreme collaboration was an April Fool’s joke…But comments, DMs from customers and celebrities, emails from press and stylists texts, have shown the necessity to make this a reality. We are manifesting this and have put this iconic Dolly into the universe. Supreme your move.”

