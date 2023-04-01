Crocs Creates Exclusive April Fools’ Day Feet Clogs in Three Skin Tone Colorways

Crocs creates an April Fools’ Day pair of clogs inspired by going all-natural.

A jokey pair of classic clogs with feet on the front were revealed to the public Saturday on Crocs’ official Instagram in a slideshow of images with a caption that read, “Treat the street to some feet. Limited Edition Feet Crocs available now but not for long. Feet in our bio.” Each foot clog comes in three skin tones set on a white base and features text reading “dogs r barkin” on the strap in stark black lettering. Beyond the foot motifs, the clogs are still slip-on and feature their famous holes for customization to put Jibbitz into. Additionally, the shoes are waterproof, lightweight, and easy to clean.

An official description of the funky pair reads, “This exclusive April Fools’ design is here to bare it all. Let the dogs out and show off some toes while keeping the real deal covered in these limited-edition Classic Clogs. Treat the streets to some feet with this one-of a kind design.” A video of the shoes in action were also posted to the Crocs Instagram showcasing each color way in all of their glory.

Crocs April Fools’ Day feet Crocs. CREDIT: Crocs

For those in love with the foot-centric style, the shoes are available for purchase on Crocs website for one day only exclusive to April Fools Day.