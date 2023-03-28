Nike and Snipes Celebrate Air Max Day With Upcycled Fashion Show in Brooklyn

Nike and Snipes teamed up to bring fun festivities and sustainable fashion to New York.

On Sunday, Nike celebrated its 9th anniversary of Nike Air Max Day. The brand teamed up with retailer Snipes to host an event in Brooklyn, New York, called Maxxed Out. The two partnered with Made Institute, a fashion school in Philadelphia, to create an immersive experience complete with a fashion show that showcased a first look at student-created upcycled designs.

“I mainly focus on upcycling and sustainability, so this whole Nike [event] was up my alley,” said Emily Henry, a designer from the show. “I just had fun ripping the sleeves and turning pants and skirts into dresses, so it was super fun.”

Models from the Nike x Snipes Maxxed Out fashion show behind the scenes. CREDIT: David Pham/Snipes

Students worked with Nike and Snipes pieces for their creations that they displayed.

“In a space where you can make something cooler just by designing things that you already have and make something new out of it, that’s what it’s all about and that’s what I want people to realize,” said Alex Kervandjian, another designer. “Nike is a brand that’s been in my life forever, so it’s a privilege and it’s honestly surreal that I was able to work with one of the biggest brands in my life.”

Guests also got to experience a Maxxed Out photo booth, live entertainment from Billy B, as well as Hot 97’s DJ Juantyo, plus drinks and snacks.

A model from the Nike x Snipes Maxxed Out fashion show. CREDIT: David Pham/Snipes

The annual holiday, beloved by sneakerheads, started in 2014 with the release of the original Air Max 1 in the iconic “University Red” colorway with a new “Volt” twist and details. Since then, Nike has prepared special releases and events centered around Air Max Day.

For 2023, Nike has announced a few highly anticipated releases. One of the drops that have fans excited for the holiday this year is the Air Max 1 ’86 Big Bubble in the original “University Red” colorway. Another Air Max 1 release confirmed to launch this month is the Air Max 1 “Shima Shima,” a reissue of the popular theme of releases from 2003.

