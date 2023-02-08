From ‘Clueless’ Shopping to ‘Breaking Bad’ Chips, Discover the Best 2023 Super Bowl Commercials Released & Teased So Far

The 2023 Super Bowl is fast approaching — and with it, the year’s anticipated lineup of Super Bowl commercials.

Whether for food, fashion or everything in between, Super Bowl commercials have a long-standing history of going viral for a range of causes — whether aesthetic, news-related or (most often) their surprise celebrity cameos. This year’s are no exception, though many have already been released online ahead of their official airing. Ads from brands including Rakuten, Bud Light, PopCorners — to name just a few — are already going viral this year ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs’ game on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Below, discover the Super Bowl commercials that have been released so far this year.

“Clueless” Returns with Rakuten

As if! Alicia Silverstone brought Cher Horowitz’s yellow plaid skirt suit (designed for the occasion by friend Christian Siriano) back to debate class to face down Amber (Elisa Donovan) — this time, discussing Rakuten. The commercial, where Silverstone spotlights the app’s ability to give shoppers cash back at over 3,500 stores, also finds her reviving Cher’s most memorable moments, from styling outfits in her revolving closet to her poor driving skills. Naturally, Cher wins the debate — though not without a “whatever” sign from Amber.

“Breaking Good” Taps Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for PopCorners

“Breaking Bad” is back — though not in the way you’d expect. The award-winning AMC drama’s stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have revived their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in PopCorners’ first-ever Super Bowl commercial. The “Breaking Good” ad finds the pair creating PopCorners — chips that are a healthier, low-fat alternative to fried potato chips and popcorn — in an RV in the desert, similar to how their characters created hard drugs in the original show. Emphasizing PopCorners’ healthy elements, seven flavors and the anticipated desire for the snack, the duo faces off with Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) — the show’s original main antagonist — to help with “distributing” PopCorners to the public.

Serena Williams Golfs with Brian Cox for Michelob Ultra

In a humorous take on golfing culture, Serena Williams hits the green for “New Members’ Day” at the fictional Bushhood Country Club in a new Michelob Ultra commercial. The clip finds the pair competing against each other, with support provided by other A-list members — including Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler, boxer Canelo Álvarez, U.S. Women’s National Team member Alex Morgan and WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike. The conclusion finds both parties celebrating together with — what else? — Michelob Ultra’s light beers.

Paris Hilton and Bretman Rock Revive Y2K Fashion with Klarna

That’s hot! In Klarna’s new commercial, Paris Hilton and Bretman Rock team up for a Y2K-inspired dive into shopping — specifically how it’s changed since the early 2000s, and how Klarna helps shoppers stretch payments over time. The fashionable affair notably finds Hilton in a blinged-out tracksuit — similar to her Juicy Couture sets of yore — and Rock in executive-worthy suiting for the occasion.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Bust a Move with BudLight

Bud Light’s latest Super Bowl commercial features none other than real-life couple Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry — and their French bulldog, Bugsy. The optimistic “Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy”-titled clip finds the trio on a lengthy customer service call — a struggle anyone can relate to. However, thanks to Bud Light and the joys of dance, the group enjoys each other’s company and finds “easy enjoyment” from being together.

