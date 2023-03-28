Revolve Celebrates 20 Years With Return of Star-Studded Revolve Festival

The highly anticipated Revolve Festival is returning for its sixth year this April. In partnership with The h.wood Group, the star-studded festival will feature unparalleled entertainment, fashion, beauty and lifestyle experiences over the course of two days in Thermal, Calif., on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.

As part of Revolve’s 20th-anniversary festivities, the brand will host an intimate group of brand partners, VIPs, friends and family at their Revolve hotel, a takeover of Palm Springs’ ever-trendy The Colony Hotel. Just in time for festival season, the brand has also curated a shoppable festival collection including accessories, apparel, swimwear and more.

Guests will also enjoy cocktails provided by Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, the exclusive tequila partner of Revolve Festival, and beverages by ready-to-drink partner Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell. Other food and beverage options include LA-based market Erewhon, Raising Cane’s and Beyond Meat. ​​

Additionally, this year’s festival will have more experiential photo moments than ever that will have guests feeling as if they’ve entered a new world with larger-than-life immersive moments, including a fifteen-foot sunken UFO.

Previous year’s performers and DJs have included the likes of Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Willow, Latto, Cardi B, Migos, Offset, SZA, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Chance the Rapper, YG, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Rick Ross, Saweetie, Rae Sremmurd, SAINt jHN, ScHoolboy Q, 2Chainz and more. In the past, the coveted festival has also boasted an impressive list of attendees from all walks of life including Brooklyn Beckham, Odell Beckham Jr., Orlando Bloom, Timothée Chalamet, Diddy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kaia Gerber, Winnie Harlow, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Sophie Turner among others.

