Miles Teller & His Wife Keleigh Sperry Dance in Tube Socks With Their French Bulldog for Bud Light’s Super Bowl Ad

Miles Teller has become a household name after he starred alongside Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick” and opposite Chris Hemsworth in Netflix’s “Spiderhead.” This year, Teller is taking his acting credentials to the next level for a Super Bowl commercial.

Teller will make an appearance in Bud Light’s 2023 Super Bowl ad with his wife Keleigh Sperry and their French bulldog Bugsy. Titled “Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy,” the 60-second clip sees the couple dancing to on-hold music with their dog, while enduring a 50-minute wait to speak to a customer service representative. The couple finds “easy enjoyment” in the little things with help from a few of cans of Bud Light, while Bugsy wiggles and shuffles along with his parents.

While on set of Bud Light’s commercial, Teller spoke about what it meant to be in a Super Bowl ad and how it feels to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan as the city takes over the sports universe.

“I think anytime you’re talking about starring in a Super Bowl commercial, it’s really flattering. Personally, it’s just such a big moment. It kind of means that you’ve arrived a little bit. It’ll be a moment in time that we can show our future kids. And future pets,” Teller stated.

The Super Bowl LVI will air on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game will feature a halftime show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event will include Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

