WATCH LIVE: Latin AMAs – Noche de Estrellas

Colombian singer and songwriter Carlos Vives and ranchera music champion Pepe Aguilar will be recognized as the 2023 Latin American Music Awards Legacy honorees.

Who are the hosts?

This year’s ceremony will be co-hosted by Chiqui Delgado, David Zepeda, Rafael Araneda and Ana Patricia Gámez.

Latin American Music Awards, 2023.

Who is hosting the red carpet?

The event’s Noche de Estrellas red carpet and pre-show will be hosted by Delgado, Zepeda, Amanda and Gámez, as well as fashion and beauty experts Jomari Goyso and Yayis Villareal

Who are the nominees?

Bad Bunny takes the lead for the 2023 ceremony as most nominated artist with 11 nominations. Other nominees include Becky G, Daddy Yankee as well as, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Ivan Cornejo, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos, and Rosalía. Meanwhile, rising acts Bizarrap, Blessd, Eden Muñoz, Grupo Frontera, Los Lara, Luis Figueroa, Luis R. Conriquez, Quevedo, Santa Fe Klan and Yahritza y Su Esencia are all up for New Artist of the Year.

Several big names are nominated for the Best Crossover Artist Award including Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, DJ Snake, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Fatman Scoop, Gims, Justin Timberlake, Lil Jon and Mr. Vegas.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Who are the performers?

The Latin American Music Awards 2023 will also include a star-studded lineup of performances from artists like Anuel AA, who will perform “Más Rica Que Ayer”; newlyweds Guaynaa and Lele Pons, who will perform a medley of their latest collaboration “Abajito”; Myke Towers, who will perform his latest single “Mi Droga”and Prince Royce, who will surprise viewers with an unreleased song. Additionally, Bad Gyal and Eden Muñoz will also make their Latin American Music Awards debut.

How can I watch the show?

The Latin American Music Awards 2023 will be streamed on Univision. You can sign up to watch the network through fuboTV on its website.