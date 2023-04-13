Latin American Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Hosts & Performers

The 8th annual Latin American Music Awards will return on April 20 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Produced by Dick Clark Productions, the annual awards show is the Spanish-language counterpart of the American Music Awards. The awards ceremony will broadcast live simultaneously on Univision, Unimás and Galavisión at 7 p.m. EST.

Colombian singer and songwriter Carlos Vives and ranchera music champion Pepe Aguilar will be recognized as the 2023 Latin American Music Awards Legacy honorees.

Who are the hosts?

This year’s ceremony will be co-hosted by Natti Natasha, Clarissa Molina, Galilea Montijo and Julián Gil.

Who are the nominees?

Bad Bunny takes the lead as most nominated artist with 11 nominations. Other nominees include Becky G, Daddy Yankee as well as, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Ivan Cornejo, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos, and Rosalía. Meanwhile, rising acts Bizarrap, Blessd, Eden Muñoz, Grupo Frontera, Los Lara, Luis Figueroa, Luis R. Conriquez, Quevedo, Santa Fe Klan and Yahritza y Su Esencia are all up for New Artist of the Year.

Several big names are nominated for the Best Crossover Artist Award including Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, DJ Snake, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Fatman Scoop, Gims, Justin Timberlake, Lil Jon and Mr. Vegas.

Who are the performers?

The Latin American Music Awards 2023 will also include a star-studded lineup of performances from artists like Anuel AA, who will perform “Más Rica Que Ayer”; newlyweds Guaynaa and Lele Pons, who will perform a medley of their latest collaboration “Abajito”; Myke Towers, who will perform his latest single “Mi Droga”and Prince Royce, who will surprise viewers with an unreleased song. Additionally, Bad Gyal and Eden Muñoz will also make their Latin American Music Awards debut.