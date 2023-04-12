How to Watch King Charles III’s Coronation Livestream Free: Date, Time, Performers & More Details

King Charles will officially be recognized as King with his formal coronation at Buckingham Palace, taking place on May 6. The moment will also recognize Camilla, Queen Consort as the new Queen. As an international event, the occasion will feature a wide array of royal attendees and star-studded performances, as well.

From the event’s setting and ceremonies to musical guests, discover everything you need to know about this year’s royal coronation below.

How can you watch King Charles’ coronation?

King Charles’ coronation will be broadcast on a range of platforms, including BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. Reports from the Abbey are also expected to air on ITV’s social media channels, CNN and Fox News.

When will the coronation take place?

The coronation will be held on May 6 at Westminster Abbey on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, according to CNN. The event will be followed by a Coronation Concert on May 7.

What happens during the coronation?

During the coronation, King Charles will be taken in the first procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the historic Diamond Jubilee State coach, first used in the State Opening of Parliament in 2014. The procession will take Charles through the Admiralty Arch and Parliament Street before reaching the Abbey, followed by the religious service at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. EST),

After the service, there will be a procession taking Charles and Camilla back to the Palace in the historic Gold State Coach, which has been used in every royal coronation since 1831. The ceremony will end with a balcony appearance by the monarchs and royal family members.

The ceremony will also feature an array of royal artifacts. Charles will be crowned with the Imperial State Crown, originally made for King George VI’s 1937 coronation. At the end of the service, Charles will exchange the Imperial crown for St. Edward’s Crown. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla will reuse Queen Mary’s Crown throughout the ceremony. The occasion will also use instruments of state including two maces, the Sovereign’s orb, two scepters, and several ceremonial swords — the Sword of State, the Sword of Temporal Justice, the Sword of Spiritual Justice and the Sword of Mercy.

Who will attend the coronation?

The coronation will likely be attended by all members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as a range of international celebrities. Prince Harry has been confirmed to attend the event without Meghan Markle. There will also be a 2,000-person congregation, including 450 British Empire medal recipients and 400 young people working with various organizations. First lady Jill Biden will be attending the ceremony on behalf of the United States.

Who will perform at the coronation?

The royal coronation will feature a range of musical performances from international and British talents on May 7, held at the East Lawn of Windsor Castle. King Charles’ Coronation Concert will feature sets by Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lionel Richie and boy band Take That. Musician Olly Murs is also expected to perform. Currently, Harry Styles, Elton John, Adele, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls have all rejected offers to perform at the event.

