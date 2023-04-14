Katy Perry & Lionel Richie Are Among the Stars to Headline King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will lead the lineup for King Charles III’s Coronation. The BBC announced today the roster of performers who will grace the stage at the Coronation concert on May 7. The event will be held one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Perry and Lionel Richie are among the first acts confirmed for the concert. The “American Idol” judges have a long-standing relationship with King Charles through ambassadorship for two of his charities. Perry served as an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity co-founded by Prince Charles to tackle poverty and transform lives in South Asia, since 2020. While Richie was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince’s Trust in 2019. Charles established the charity in 1976 to provide disadvantaged youth with the resources they need to reach their full potential.

King Charles Coronation concert will also include performances by British pop group Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

King Charles will be recognized as King with his formal coronation at Buckingham Palace, taking place on May 6. The moment will also recognize Camilla, Queen Consort as the new Queen. During the coronation, King Charles will be taken in the first procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the historic Diamond Jubilee State Coach, first used in the State Opening of Parliament in 2014. The procession will take Charles through the Admiralty Arch and Parliament Street before reaching the Abbey, followed by the religious service at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. EST),

After the service, there will be a procession taking Charles and Camilla back to the Palace in the historic Gold State Coach, which has been used in every royal coronation since 1831. The ceremony will end with a balcony appearance by the monarchs and royal family members.

King Charles III’s coronation will be broadcast on a range of platforms, including BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. Reports from the Abbey are also expected to air on ITV’s social media channels, CNN and Fox News.