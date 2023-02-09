Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Helps Secure Your ‘Happy Price’ in Priceline Super Bowl Commercial

Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting her first child, is continuing to add new titles to her resume. The actress is now the star of Priceline’s Super Bowl LVII commercials.

Starting Feb. 12, Cuoco will be starring in a series of short commercials for Priceline where she will be aiding families with an array of travel issues. The first commercial saw Cuoco dressed in a sharp blue suit, the former “the Big Bang Theory” star helping out a father and son in desperate need of a vacation. Faced with high prices, the father tells the son that going on a vacation might be far too expensive right now. In turn, the son deflates like a balloon. Cuoco hits the scene and helps the duo secure their “happy price,” offering a price that will work for them.

“I’ve been fortunate to travel to many incredible places and experience the joy that exploring the world can bring,” “The Flight Attendant” actress said in a press release. “We had so much fun bringing this campaign to life and I hope it not only entertains viewers but also inspires them to keep traveling and discovering their ‘happy places.'”

The new ads will feature interactive props when running online on TikTok, Meta and YouTube during the big game, like coupons for Priceline Hotel Express Deals, 99% off travel to Maui and Cancun, and $500 off trips to California.

The Super Bowl will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb.12 and be televised by Fox. It will be sponsored by Apple Music, replacing Pepsi. No announcements have been made as to who will perform the National Anthem, or which brands will release commercials during the occasion — one of the more humorous and viral parts of the program beyond the halftime show, which has created clickable moments for many top brands including Planet Fitness, T-Mobile, Doritos, Sabra, Hellmann’s, Progressive and even Calvin Klein. Rihanna will be this year’s halftime show performer.

