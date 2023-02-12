Jay-Z Coordinates With Daughter Blue Ivy in Roc Nation Hoodie & Sneakers at Super Bowl 2023

Jay-Z and his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, were a coordinated father-and-daughter duo at the Super Bowl 2023 tonight. The Hip Hop mogul and Grammy Award-winning singer are among the stars to make an appearance at tonight’s big game in Phoenix, Ariz., where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
In a video uploaded by Fox on Twitter, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper makes his way into the State Farm alongside Blue. For the match, Jay-Z wore an official black Roc Nation Super Bowl LVII hoodie. The pullover was emblazoned with the Roc Nation logo at the center, a football and LVII patch on one sleeve. The record producer completed his look with dark pants and black shades.
Blue followed in her father’s footsteps for the occasion. The 11-year-old star sported an oversized black Tupac graphic T-shirt and kept a zip-up hoodie draped on her arms. To amp up her look, Blue covered her boho knotless braids with a backwards fitted cap and continued to accessorize with dark sunglasses and a gold chain.
Unfortunately, the angle of the video didn’t allow for a peek at the father and daughter’s footwear, however, they completed their look with sneakers adding to the casual-sporty style.
The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”
