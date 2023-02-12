Jay-Z Coordinates With Daughter Blue Ivy in Roc Nation Hoodie & Sneakers at Super Bowl 2023

Jay-Z and his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, were a coordinated father-and-daughter duo at the Super Bowl 2023 tonight. The Hip Hop mogul and Grammy Award-winning singer are among the stars to make an appearance at tonight’s big game in Phoenix, Ariz., where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a video uploaded by Fox on Twitter, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper makes his way into the State Farm alongside Blue. For the match, Jay-Z wore an official black Roc Nation Super Bowl LVII hoodie. The pullover was emblazoned with the Roc Nation logo at the center, a football and LVII patch on one sleeve. The record producer completed his look with dark pants and black shades.

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter attends Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

Blue followed in her father’s footsteps for the occasion. The 11-year-old star sported an oversized black Tupac graphic T-shirt and kept a zip-up hoodie draped on her arms. To amp up her look, Blue covered her boho knotless braids with a backwards fitted cap and continued to accessorize with dark sunglasses and a gold chain.

Unfortunately, the angle of the video didn’t allow for a peek at the father and daughter’s footwear, however, they completed their look with sneakers adding to the casual-sporty style.

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

