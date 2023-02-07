×
Jack Harlow & Missy Elliott Spark Spicy Love Triangle for Doritos’ Super Bowl Ad

By Ashley Rushford
Doritos is pulling out some major star power for its 23rd spot during the Super Bowl. The flavored tortilla chip brand has continued to tease drama-filled trailers starring Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott.

The 15-second ad features a text that reads, “Music will never be the same.” The short clip begins with Harlow walking away from Elliott while a dramatic song plays in the background. Elliott then tells Harlow, “Hey man, come back. Let’s go to the studio,” while holding a bag of Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos. Harlow shakes his head and tells her, “I gotta do me, Missy.” The short snippet concludes on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers to question whether the musical pair have fallen out or are set for a fresh collaboration.

Doritos first revealed Harlow’s appearance in the 2023 Super Bowl commercial by posting a quick clip of him avoiding the paparazzi to enjoy a quiet moment in his limo with a bag of Doritos Sweet and Tangy BBQ chips. One of the paparazzi asks, “Is it true about the love triangle?” Harlow takes a moment to consider this before saying, “Maybe.” The “First Class” rapper then takes a chomp of the Doritos. In the second teaser, Elliott is seen in the hallway answering a phone call. The Hip Hop icon says “A collab? You know, I’ve been waiting to collab. A love triangle? I don’t know about that.”

The Super Bowl LVI will air on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game will feature a halftime show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event will include Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

