‘Is Rihanna Pregnant?’ Tops Google’s Most-Searched Super Bowl Question

Rihanna has gone viral from the 2023 Super Bowl yet again — this time, from a surprise announcement.

At the start of her highly anticipated halftime show on Sunday night, Rihanna began her multi-song set — a medley of her top hits including “Umbrella,” “S&M” and “B-tch Better Have My Money” — by cradling her stomach in a red flight suit, catsuit and sculpted corset by fashion designer Jonathan Anderson (of Loewe and J.W. Anderson fame), as well as an Alaïa puffer scarf, as previously reported. Later in the show, Rihanna layered her outfit with a massive red Alaïa puffer coat with built-in gloves; both ensembles were paired with red sneakers from Maison Margiela and Salomon.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Is Rihanna pregnant?”

Naturally, the most-searched Super Bowl question that night was if the singer was, indeed, pregnant. Though it’s since been confirmed, the query was the most popular search in Google from the event. Others included when Rihanna had her son, how much she was paid for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and — on a sportier note — how many people attended the 2023 Super Bowl itself.

“When did Rihanna have her son?”

One key question asked was when Rihanna’s first child was born. Her son, whose name has not been publicly revealed, was born on May 2022 to the musician and her fellow artist A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2018 Fashion Awards in London. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

“How much did Rihanna get paid for the Super Bowl?”

Additionally, Rihanna’s Halftime Show set commanded a paycheck of $0 — a custom for the occasion, though an artist’s expenses and production costs are covered at the event, according to Forbes. However, Rihanna will still make a large amount of money from streaming and song sales after her performance; past artists including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have historically seen sales of songs — and the respective albums — they performed at the Super Bowl rise by up to 1,000%, according to Billboard.

“How long was the Super Bowl 57 national anthem?”

As for the Super Bowl itself, there are many statistics that point to answers for other frequently searched questions. The 2023 event’s National Anthem, sung by Chris Stapleton, is traditionally 125 seconds (2.08 minutes) long; Stapleton’s set clocked in at 121 seconds (2.01 minutes), according to CBS Sports.

Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

“How many people are at Super Bowl 57?”

The 2023 Super Bowl was also highly attended, with the final guest count at State Farm Stadium racking up to 67,827 people. Many of the aforementioned guests were also celebrities, with stars including Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Questlove, Paul Rudd, Cara Delevingne, Adele and Jordin Sparks in attendance.