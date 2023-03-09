Dr. Martens’ Musical Concert Stage Will Return to SXSW 2023

South by Southwest is getting a dynamic musical boost this year, thanks to Dr. Martens. The British shoe brand is returning to SXSW’s performance lineup in Austin at Clive Bar later this month, hosting a free live music showcase at its namesake Dr. Martens Stage. Held from March 16-17, the occasion will mark the brand’s eighth year at the event.

Dr. Martens’ 2023 flyer for its 2023 Dr. Martens Stage at SXSW 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens As a brand with a history of artistic collaborations and customers, Dr. Martens naturally tapped a range of emerging and established musicians for its Dr. Martens Stage this year, including Balming Tiger and Danny Brown. Supporting acts for the occasion will include Armani White, Haru Nemuri, Divino Niño, Lime Garden, Joon, Priyanka, Ron Gallo, Dream Wife, Enumclaw and Mauskovic Dance Band. To create a truly memorable experience, Dr. Martens is even offering free tattoos on both days with local Austin-based tattoo artists Nick Freidline and Micheal Williams.

Balming Tiger. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens