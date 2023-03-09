Dr. Martens’ Musical Concert Stage Will Return to SXSW 2023

South by Southwest is getting a dynamic musical boost this year, thanks to Dr. Martens.
The British shoe brand is returning to SXSW’s performance lineup in Austin at Clive Bar later this month, hosting a free live music showcase at its namesake Dr. Martens Stage. Held from March 16-17, the occasion will mark the brand’s eighth year at the event.
As a brand with a history of artistic collaborations and customers, Dr. Martens naturally tapped a range of emerging and established musicians for its Dr. Martens Stage this year, including Balming Tiger and Danny Brown. Supporting acts for the occasion will include Armani White, Haru Nemuri, Divino Niño, Lime Garden, Joon, Priyanka, Ron Gallo, Dream Wife, Enumclaw and Mauskovic Dance Band.
To create a truly memorable experience, Dr. Martens is even offering free tattoos on both days with local Austin-based tattoo artists Nick Freidline and Micheal Williams.
Dr. Martens Stage is the latest entry in the brand’s ongoing “DM’s Presents” annual concert series. Beginning in 2022, the free concert series has included stints in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City, as well as a SXSW 2022 stage in Austin. Past shows have also been held for occasions like Black History Month, with performing artists including Big Freedia, They Hate Change, The Linda Lindas, Automnatic, Lifeguard, Control Top and Doris Anahí, among others.
South by Southwest (SXSW) previews and celebrates new developments in technology, film, music and more fields. Held annually in Austin, Texas, this year’s event takes place from March 10-19. The event includes panels and festivals for music, film and television, including Variety’s Intelligence Platform and musical performances at Billboard Presents The Stage and the Dr. Martens Stage.
PHOTOS: Discover Dr. Martens’ Keith Haring collaboration in the gallery.