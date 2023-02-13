×
Chris Stapleton’s Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Outfit Features Dark Denim & Cowboy Boots

Chris Stapleton delivered a powerful performance of the U.S. national anthem during the pre-game show at the Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., today. The eight-time Grammy and 15-time Country Music Award-winning singer moved Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and center Jason Kelce to tears as they stood on the sideline, watching his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

For the occasion, Stapleton was clad in his go-to country style. The singer donned a black denim-on-denim look, featuring a jacket, which he layered over a black shirt, and matching pants.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.
CREDIT: Getty Images

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.
CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to footwear, the singer completed his outfit with brown leather cowboy boots. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
A closer look at Chris Stapleton’s shoes.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game features a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event includes Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

Access exclusive content

