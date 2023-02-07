Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Revive ‘Breaking Bad’ for PopCorners’ Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

“Breaking Bad” is back — though not in the way you’d expect. The award-winning AMC drama’s stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have revived their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in PopCorners’ first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

In the “Breaking Good” commercial, Cranston and Paul reprise their roles to create PopCorners — chips that are a healthier, low-fat alternative to fried potato chips and popcorn — in an RV in the desert, similarly to how their characters created hard drugs in the original show from 2008-2013. Emphasizing PopCorners’ healthy elements, seven flavors and the anticipated desire for the snack, the duo faces off with Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) — the show’s original main antagonist — to help with “distributing” PopCorners to the public.

The moment marks the latest Super Bowl commercial to be released online ahead of the Feb. 12 football game. Other viral 2023 commercials have featured a range of celebrities, hailing from brands including Klarna (Paris Hilton and Bretman Rock), Michelob Ultra (Serena Williams and Brian Cox) and Rakuten (Alicia Silverstone).

Previously, Cranston also reprised his performance as White for the Super Bowl in 2015, as seen in a viral commercial for Esurance.

The Super Bowl LVI will air on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30pm EST on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game will feature a halftime show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event will include Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

