Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show ASL Interpreter Justina Miles Goes Viral

Ever since it was announced that Rihanna would be making a comeback to the stage after a seven-year-long hiatus, the “Work” singer’s Super Bowl 2023 halftime show performance has been all anyone has been able to talk about. Out of the entire team of dancers, backup singers and additional extras, a solo performer went viral during the Savage x Fenty owner’s performance, Justina Miles.

Viewers of the halftime show performance were captivated by Mile’s energetic performance as she interpreted Rihanna’s medley of hits.

Honestly, I’m having more fun watching Rihannas interpreter own it pic.twitter.com/YBVCqLpiEK — Adriano M. Night Caporusso (@AdriCaporusso) February 13, 2023

Miles also helped open the pre-show activities while interpreting “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, sung by Emmy-award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. She was the first deaf person to perform the ASL rendition of the song, known as the Black national anthem, at the Super Bowl.

Miles originally went viral in 2020 after her vision of the TikTok #crushonyouchallenge spread like wildfire on the platform. In the video, she signed a verse of rapper Lil’ Kim 1997 hit song “Crush on You”.

Related Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Mahomes Slips On Travis Scott x Cactus Jack Sneakers at Super Bowl 2023 Clark Hunt's Daughter Gracie Hunt Commands Attention in Metallic Miniskirt & Disco Heels at Super Bowl 2023 Jill Biden Cheers on Philadelphia Eagles in Custom 46 Jersey at Super Bowl 2023

The 2023 Super Bowl pre-game show also featured other deaf performers, including Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, who provided the ASL performance of the national anthem, and Colin Denny, who performed “America the Beautiful” in a blend of ASL and North American Indian Sign Language.

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game featured a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event included Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

PHOTOS: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Photos: Live Updates