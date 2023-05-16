Vans Brings Colorful LGBTQIA+ Flag Spin to its Signature Sneakers for Pride 2023 Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans is taking a colorful step forward with its latest Pride collection, celebrating LGBTQIA+ visibility and representation.

Within the line, which retails from $10-$95, Vans has put an inclusive spin on its signature skate-oriented sneakers and casual athleisure. The brand’s range includes unisex adult and children’s T-shirts, hoodies and footwear — with ready-to-wear pieces featuring colorful embroidery proclaiming “Always Authentic Together as Ourselves.” The shoe selection taps into Vans’ signature styles, like its black adult low-top Old Skool sneakers — with rainbow LGBTQIA+ flag-esque embroidery bringing a burst of color to the $75 style.

Vans’ Pride 2023 Old Skool sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Similarly, the brand’s $65 Authentic shoe is also given a Pride spin with LGBTQIA+ embroidered flag stripes across its counters, as well as “Love is Love” lettering on each toe.

Vans’ Pride 2023 Authentic sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The adjacent $80 Skate Old Skool is similarly cast in an all-black palette, with the cap-toed pair’s paneled uppers featuring sides printed with larger graphics of the LGBTQIA+ and transgender flags. A $75 black Skate Authentic colorway includes smaller rainbow side stitching, as well as “Skateboarding 4 All!” lettering on its outsoles. Rounding out the Skate Old Skool range is the $90 Sk8-Hi style, featuring a dusty cream high-top silhouette with lightly perforated toes and LGBTQIA+ flag stripe-printed side panels.

Vans’ Pride 2023 Skate Old Skool sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Rounding out the adults’ line are two iterations of its white canvas Old Skool sneakers, each featuring rubber Stackform outsoles with stacked platform soles printed in multicolored LGBTQIA+ stripes — a $90 high-top Sk8-Hi style and $85 Old Skool style.

Vans’ Pride 2023 Sk8-Hi Stackform Old Skool sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

On the children’s’ side, Vans has also given two of its signature shoes an LGBTQIA+ twist. Similarly to its adult Old Skool sneakers, a $48 kids’ Old Skool sneaker includes black canvas uppers with rainbow LGBTQIA+ flag-esque embroidery. On a vibrant note, it also includes two size ranges for its white Classic Checkerboard slip-on shoe, each featuring rainbow multicolored checks — a $43 kids’ version and $43 toddler version.

Vans’ Pride 2023 kids’ Classic Checkerboard slip-on sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vans’ Pride 2023 collection is now available on the brand’s website.