Wolverine Returns to the ‘Halo’ Universe With ‘Infinite’ Spartan Boot Collaboration

Wolverine is teaming up for a second time on a co-branded boot with 343 Industries’ video game series “Halo.” The pair’s new collaboration will drop on March 16, specifically following the Tuesday launch of the “Halo Infinite Season 3” game.

This time around, Wolverine and “Halo” have reunited to create the unisex Spartan work boot. Named for the video game’s titular supersoldiers in the United Nations Space Command (UNSC), the $175 style features paneled uppers with rounded toes, complete with contrasting front laces. Spartan-inspired reflective patches accent each tongue, while UNSC insignias are also spaced throughout its uppers.

Wolverine s Halo’s Spartan campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

The knit, TPU rand and full-grain leather style will come in four colorways: matte brown, gray, tan camouflage and green camouflage, each with two sets of laces (one tonal, one colorful). Additional comfort comes from removable PU mech-lined footbeds and the brand’s signature UltraSpring high-rebound midsoles, securely finished by rubber lug-style outsoles and nylon shanks.

Wolverine x Halo’s Spartan boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

Wolverine x Halo’s Spartan boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

Previously, Wolverine first collaborated with “Halo” on a limited-edition “Master Chief” work boot in 2022, modeled after its own Helicat style and the game’s protagonist, Master Chief. Crafted in the spirit of Chief’s own boots from the game, the duo’s $225 style notably sold out in under one minute upon launch.

Wolverine s Halo’s Spartan campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

Wolverine’s launch with “Halo” comes after the label sold its Keds brand, as well as expanded its Hush Puppies licensing, with Designer Brands Inc. Wolverine Worldwide Inc. president and CEO Brendan Hoffman, in particular, will also be one of the featured speakers at the 2023 FN CEO Summit in Miami, from April 19-21 — which you can register for here.

The Wolverine x “Halo” 2023 Spartan boots will drop on March 16 on Wolverine’s website.

