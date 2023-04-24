Vault by Vans & Mastermind World Reunite for Punk-Inspired Sneaker & Apparel Collection

Vault by Vans and Mastermind World have reunited for a new collection.

The California skate brand and luxury menswear label’s new line includes a five-piece capsule comprised of iconic silhouettes. The collection features Vans’ iconic checkerboard and Mastermind World’s signature skulls in black and white motif.

The new line is inspired by designer Masaaki Homma’s love for punk culture. Founded in Japan in 1997, Mastermind World is a mix of sport, street and elegance, distinguished by cutting-edge luxury fabrics.

Vault by Vans x Mastermind World. CREDIT: Vans/Sandy Kim

Vault by Vans x Mastermind World. CREDIT: Vans/Sandy Kim

The new collection leads with Vault by Vans Sk8-Hi Bolt VLT LX and Old Skool Bolt VLT LX in black and white colorways crafted from Italian leather. The sneakers are accompanied by ultra-soft premium suede quarter panels and custom Mastermind detailing on the heel count.

Additional footwear styles include the Sk8-Hi Reissue VLT LX, Old Skool VLT LX and Authentic VLT LX in black and white colorways and with spike hardware, embroidery, and custom Mastermind friction tape. Each pair of Vault by Vans x Mastermind World shoes are finished with a clear waffle sole that reveals a custom checkerboard pattern.

Vault by Vans x Mastermind World. CREDIT: Vans/Sandy Kim

Vault by Vans x Mastermind World. CREDIT: Vans/Sandy Kim

The Vault by Vans x Mastermind World partnership will extend this season, offering apparel for both men and women. The collection includes MSTRMND Premium Hoodie, MSTRMND PJ Shirt and Pants, and MSTRMND Slip Dress.

The Vault by Vans x Mastermind World collection will be available globally beginning on April 28 at select Vault by Vans and Mastermind World retail locations.

Vault by Vans x Mastermind World. CREDIT: Vans/Sandy Kim

