Vans & Haribo Join Forces on Sweet Collaboration With Goldbear Gummy-Inspired Footwear & Apparel Collection

Vans and Haribo have teamed up for a sweet collaboration. The California-based skate brand and popular gummy candy have joined forces on a capsule collection that includes treats for the entire family.

The Vans x Haribo collection delivers joyful designs to some of Vans’ most iconic silhouettes and to a range of apparel, accessories and custom prints.

The Vans x Haribo Sk8-Hi in Haribo Black and the Vans x Haribo Old Skool Velcro in Yellow Checkerboard. CREDIT: AIIM

The adult assortment is led by the Vans x Haribo Sk8-Hi in Haribo black. The silhouette is decorated with the Haribo tagline “Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of Haribo.” The time-honored slogan is written in ten different languages on the quarter panels of the Sk8-Hi, representing the inclusiveness and global impact of both brands.

The second footwear style is the Vans x Haribo Old Skool V (Velcro) in yellow checkerboard. The sneaker features a patent synthetic upper embossed with checkerboard gummy bears that take the place of Vans’ classic black and white check. Accompanying apparel styles include the Vans x Haribo Hoodie in black and sky blue, all decorated with Goldbear-inspired iconography and graphics.

The Vans x Haribo Slip-On in Goldbears Red. CREDIT: AIIM

The kid’s assortment kicks off with the Classic Slip-On in Haribo Goldbears red. Giving a nod to the Haribo Goldbears, the slip-on is designed with a 3D gummy execution on the canvas vamp and embossed applique with injected foam. The style is finished with four Goldbears screens printed on the heel of the shoe.

Lastly, the Checkerboard Slip-On provides a rainbow of classic flavors, scattering the candy across a multi-colored checkerboard.

Vans x Haribo Multicolored Checkerboard Slip-On. CREDIT: AIIM

The Vans x Haribo collection will be available on April 6th at Vans retail locations and at vans.com.

Fans will also be able to design their own Vans x Haribo footwear exclusively through Vans’ Customs platform. Four new prints will be available on vans.com/customs.

