Ugg x Palace Skateboards Collaboration Is Lighting Up the Footwear Game

Two popular brands have decided to merge their unique styles and aesthetics to create a one-of-a-kind product that combines streetwear with the comfort and warmth of sheepskin boots. The magical collaboration = Ugg Boots x Palace Skateboards.

The collection will feature Ugg’s popular boot silhouette in two classic colors, Chestnut and Black. What sets these boots apart is the striking lightning bolt design in electric blue that adorns the shoe’s upper. To complete the look, the boots feature a collaborative Palace and Ugg branded heel tag.

Uggs are made from the hides of sheep and have a wool interior. Ugg boots gained popularity in the United States in the early 2000s and became a fashion trend.

Palace Skateboards, a modern, minimalist NYC outpost for a hip London-based streetwear and skateboard brand, was founded in 2009 by Lev Tanju. The brand has gained a significant following for its unique and irreverent designs that often incorporate elements of British culture and humor.

Palace has collaborated with a number of high-profile brands, including Adidas, Reebok and Umbro, to create limited-edition collections that have been highly sought after by fans. Palace has also become known for its skateboarding team, which features some of the top skateboarders from around the world.

The decked-out pairs are dropping on March 31 and are available exclusively at Palace’s Dover Street Market London and Los Angeles locations.

