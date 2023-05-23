Topo Chico Taps Artist Joseph Candle to Customize Refreshing Vans Skate Sneakers

A detail from the Topo Chico booth at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One.

Vans is getting a refreshing twist for the summer season, thanks to Topo Chico.

Coca-Cola commissioned artist Joseph Candle for over 70 customized pairs of the skate brand’s staple Old Skool sneakers. The resulting low-top canvas style features paneled uppers in Topo Chico’s signature pale green, golden yellow and red color palette, complete with “Topo Chico” side lettering and “Made in Mexico” branding on each counter.

In a moving post on Instagram, Candle revealed the new commission as his largest to date, while thanking his wife, mother and brother for their support and help in the process. The artist’s custom Topo Chico-themed Vans sneakers have also featured similarly colored versions of its Sk8-Hi and Sk8-Hi V1 sneakers, which he’s created since at least 2016.

In other Vans news, the label has just released its colorful capsule collection for Pride Month in June, as well as named David Tichiaz as its new brand president this month. The skate brand has also continued its collaborative streak with co-branded shoe launches with labels including Gucci, Gallery Dept., Mastermind World and Nicole McLaughlin.

In March 2023, Vans’ global brand president Kevin Bailey also discussed his confidence in the brand’s future — despite market and sales challenges — this spring, including its new executive hires and removing underperforming SKUs from its stores.

“I’m convinced we have the right elements in play to change the way we show up by the second half of this year,” Bailey exclusively told FN‘s senior news editor Peter Verry. “But we’re not going to be all the way to where we want it to be. We’re still going through a tough cycle.”