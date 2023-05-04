Tommy Hilfiger and F1’s Mercedes-AMG Petronas Debut Collab With Awake NY

Mercedes-AMG Petronas drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the campaign for Tommy Hilfiger's new collab with the F1 team and Awake NY.

The buzz around Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix continues to grow, today with the announcement of a new collaboration from Tommy Hilfiger and F1 team Mercedes-AMG Petronas, with streetwear brand Awake NY.

The collab blends Hilfiger’s penchant for prep with the graphic design and color palettes of Awake NY founder Angelo Baque’s streetwear-focused line , all through the lens of the motorsport aesthetic.

“I have been an F1 fan since I was a kid, and we’ve been breaking conventions in our partnerships with the sport since the ‘90s” said Tommy Hilfiger in a press release. “With this collaboration, we wanted to continue to innovate with both design and an inclusive spirit to create a bold new perspective for the next generation of race-goers.”

Lewis Hamilton in a baseball jersey featuring his racing number with Mercedes-AMG Petronas. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The collab’s campaign features both Mercedes-AMG Petronas drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, sporting graphic pieces that include “Tommy” baseball jerseys, Hilfiger’s rugby shirts, Miami-specific t-shirts (featuring the drivers’ racing numbers, 44 and 63, respectively), all done with the designers’s signature red, white and blue color blocking and infused with Baque’s graphic design.

For the collab, Hilfiger invited Baque to his archives for both a walk down memory lane and fresh inspiration.

“My visit to the Tommy archive sparked the nostalgia of my youth and inspired much of my approach to this collection,” said Angelo Baque in the release. “My desire was to authentically interpret streetwear and Americana. Never in a million years did I think this Ecuadorian kid from Queens, NY, would be designing pieces proudly worn by Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mercedes-AMG F1. Seeing Tommy, Lewis and myself working together on this project is important for the younger versions of ourselves to understand representation matters.”

The collab continues Hilfiger’s long-running partnership with Hamilton, which has run since 2018.