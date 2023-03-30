Edison Chen Brings Clot Ethos to First Timberland Future73 Anniversary Collaboration

Timberland has debuted the first of its 50th anniversary collaborations.

The boot brand announced its Future73 initiative in February, a collective of six creatives and designers who reimagined the iconic Premium 6-Inch Boot. Each collaborator also created ready-to-wear pieces to complement their creation.

The first Future73 drop is with Edison Chen, the founder of Clot. The Timberland x Edison Chen Future73 collection brings the brand’s Timberloop circular design approach to the Premium 6-Inch Boot for the first time. It also includes an apparel capsule inspired by Clot’s East Asian influences that meets Western workwear design ethos.

Timberland x Edison ChenFuture73 Timberloop 6-Inch Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

The new olive-colored boot features tiger print panels, and the upper is embossed with the Buddhist proverb, “If this exists, that exists; if this ceases to exist, that also ceases to exist.” The boot also has sustainable components to it, as it was specifically engineered to be recycled at the end of its life. The boots’ soles are stitched to the uppers, which was done to allow dor easy disassembling at the Timberloop facility en route to a second life.

Timberland x Edison ChenFuture73 Timberloop 6-Inch Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

As far as the apparel, it includes cargo pants, a kimono coat, a pullover hoodie and other items that feature a similar look to the boot. Details like utilitarian patch pockets, woven co-branded labels and bound cuffs and edging can be seen throughout this part of the collection.

“Being able to work with Timberland on Future73 has been an exciting adventure,” Chen said in a statement. “Trying to figure out ways to create products more intellectually; from a perspective of loving the Earth; that not only speaks to the kids but also to the kids’ kids.”

The Timberland x Edison Chen Future73 Collection ranges from $70-$295 and is available at Timberland.com, in Timberland stores and at select retailers worldwide.