Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 1837 Sneakers Raffle: Here’s What You Need To Know

Tiffany & Co. and Nike have linked up to create a legendary pair of Air Force 1 sneakers.

Starting this Friday, the Tiffany and Co. and Nike Air Force 1 1837 will be available for a few hours only on Tiffany’s website. Winners of the raffle will be notified via email beginning on March 6.

The highly-anticipated collaboration will later release on the Nike SNKRS app, at Tiffany & Co. doors, and at select Nike retailers on March 7 and will come with a $400 price tag.

Run, don’t walk. The Nike/Tiffany Air Force 1 1837 list is now open. Enroll before it’s too late: https://t.co/o0QTDisd6X #NikexTiffany #TiffanyAndCo pic.twitter.com/Q74X0fP0HN

— Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) March 3, 2023

The Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837’s were produced in honor of the 40th anniversary of Nike Air Force 1. The new low-top silhouette arrives dressed in a premium black suede upper and hosts “Tiffany Blue” Swooshes on each side in tumbled leather. The collaborative touches also include a foam insole, archival Tiffany logo on the tongue, sterling silver plates on the heel and comes with black rope laces and three pairs of flat laces in Tiffany Blue, yellow and white.

Tiffany-blue Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” sneakers CREDIT: via Fight Club

Along with the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837’s sneakers, the collaboration will also include an all-black varsity jacket that features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. As an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork has monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back.

