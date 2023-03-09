Crocs Celebrates ‘Ted Lassso’ Season 3 Premiere With Limited-Edition Jibbitz

Fans have anxiously waited for the third season of “Ted Lasso” and it will finally premiere on Apple TV+ on March 15. Crocs has added to the excitement by partnering with the comedy series with a limited-edition Jibbitz charm collection inspired by the show.

The collaboration came from the similar values of both brands. Ted Lasso is known for his optimistic personality and for supporting everyone around him and making them feel as comfortable as possible. Crocs does the same with creating a welcoming environment for everyone and working hard to make people feel comfortable in their own shoes.

Crocs have embraced the spirit of the AFC Richmond team with “Ted Lasso” themed Jibbitz charms. The brand has released five unique charms that celebrate the drama series with icons and quotes from the show.

Ted Lasso x Crocs Jibbitz CREDIT: Crocs

The first charm in the collection is the “Team Lasso” with Ted’s Silhouette holding a British tea cup and plate. The second Jibbitz is the “Ted Lasso I Believe” charm which is a royal blue plate. The “Ted Lasso Be A Goldfish” charm reads the phrase with a silhouette of an orange goldfish in the middle of the words. The fourth charm of the collection, “Ted Lasso Crest,” is the emblem of the AFC Richmond school with the mascot in the middle and the founding year separated into the two top corners. The “Ted Lasso Biscuits” charm is a homage to his morning ritual of bringing his boss, Rebecca, a pink box filled with biscuits. The Jibbitz reads ‘Biscuits with this Boss’ with a coach whistle surrounding the treat box.

Ted Lasso x Crocs Jibbitz CREDIT: Crocs

The limited-edition Ted Lasso Jibbitz™ charms are currently available on the crocs website for $4.99 each or sold as a pack for $74.94 which includes a pair of Classic Clog.

