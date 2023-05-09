Target Unveils Its Pride 2023 Collection With Rainbow Slides, Drag Queen Merch & Genderless Apparel

Target has released its 2023 Pride capsule collection in collaboration with LGBTQ+ artists and queer-owned companies.

The collection includes a wide range of accessories, apparel, footwear, home decor, pet products, jewelry, books, music, movies and even baby clothing, giving everyone ample opportunity to feel prideful this June.

Target worked alongside artists like Bird and Marc, the illustrators and co-founders of Camp Mustelid, who created a planter, pillow and mug for the corporation.

Pride adult rainbow slides from Target. CREDIT: Target

Footwear in the capsule ranges from a variety of summery styles including rainbow slides and sky-high platform sandals practically made for a walk on the beach or a stroll through the park. To go along with the whimsical shoes, the collection also offers a range of socks in a multitude of rainbow colorways.

Rainbow-striped button-down shirts, fanny packs, vinyl totes, slouchy overalls and vibrant swimwear are just some of the items available to shop now in-store and on Target’s website. Many products in the capsule include zingy slogans with impactful and cheeky messages including “Support Trans Futures” and “Here Queer and Without Fear.”

2023 Pride Target collection. CREDIT: Target

2023 Pride Target collection. CREDIT: Target

The collection also has an abundance of Drag Queen merchandise featuring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni from Trixie Mattel to Kornbread. Prideful home decor offered in the collection includes door mats shaped like rainbows, whimsical stationery, multicolored striped aprons and even candles.

2023 Pride Target collection. CREDIT: Target

Last year’s Target Pride collection had a viral moment on TikTok. Among other concerns, many reviews of the collection brought about the topic of corporate Pride as a whole, claiming that it feels disingenuous. Despite the outcry, many have still flocked to buy from these corporate Pride collections time and time again.

2023 Pride Target collection. CREDIT: Target

With its Pride collection, Target will also be continuing its partnership with GLSEN, an organization that creates affirming, accessible and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQ+ students while working to end discrimination based on sexual orientation.

