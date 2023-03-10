Red Wing Shoes Creates Real-Life Version of Mario’s Boots Ahead of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Premiere

Red Wing Shoes Brings Mario’s Boots to Life in Celebration of Nintendo + Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Red Wing Shoes is celebrating “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which will hit the theaters on April 5, bringing a cult-favorite character’s footwear to life.

This Friday, March 10, also known as “MAR10 Day,” the iconic shoe brand unveiled a one-of-a-kind prototype of Mario’s iconic boots.

CREDIT: Red Wing Shoes

Fans of the Mario franchise have the unique opportunity to celebrate the longstanding character’s impact on the culture by feasting their eyes on the footwear in person at Nintendo’s New York flagship store at Rockefeller Center through the end of April.

Working with Red Wing’s master craftspeople, the film’s creative team translated every on-screen pixel into a real-life stitch with durable, natural leather and slip-resistant treads. The design proves that these are the boots of the super plumber, given the mushroom-based, mycelium heel pads, which provide a much-welcomed power-up to help Mario take on Bowser and his army.

CREDIT: Red Wing Shoes

It was only right that Red Wing Shoes bring this to fruition as they have dedicated over 100 years to producing premium safety and heritage footwear. Red Wing Shoes CMO Dave Schneider says, “At Red Wing Shoe Company, we’ve been supplying long-lasting, durable, and comfortable footwear that protects trades workers on the job site for 118 years. We were excited to deliver that same ambition and energy to Mario’s Boots as one of the most famous plumbers in the world!”

CREDIT: Red Wing Shoes

With a star-studded cast, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key, the 2023 iteration of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” follows Mario as he gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans to conquer the world with help from Princess Peach. The computer-animated fantasy action-adventure comedy film hits theaters on April 5.

The unveiling of Mario’s Boots comes just a few weeks after the MSCHF went viral with their Big Red Boots inspired by the cartoon character Astro Boy.