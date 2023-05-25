Sperry Teams Up With PFLAG for Pride Collection With Retro-Inspired Boat Shoes & Slip-on Sneakers

Sperry and PFLAG have teamed up once again on a new collection. The boat shoe brand has launched a special Pride collection with PFLAG to celebrate 50 years of leading with love.

Sperry and PFLAG’s Pride collection arrives with an assortment of shoes that feature retro details, elements from Pride flags and lots of denim. The lineup includes the Cloud CVO, Authentic Original Boat Shoe, Striper II Slip-On, Crest Twin Gore, Striper II CVO and Float Slide.

The Sperry x PFLAG Pride collection. CREDIT: Sperry

PFLAG National is the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families for the third year in a row. During Pride month, shoppers can donate $1 or $5 at checkout to PFLAG National to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The Sperry x PFLAG Pride collection. CREDIT: Sperry

As a gold-level partner to PFLAG, Sperry’s commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community includes employee education sessions and putting in the work to become a more inclusive brand.

The Sperry and PFLAG Pride collection is available for purchase no exclusively at Sperry.com. Prices range from $45 to $100.

Sperry has been busy with collaborations as of late. For instance, the footwear company recently partnered with Brooks Brothers in March on a limited-edition collection of shoes. The collection, which featured 17 items in total, is based on the Brooks Brothers spring collection designed by Michael Bastian.

In honor of LGBTQ Pride month, several labels and retailers have amped up their messaging of inclusivity, charity and sense of purpose. Sperry is the latest brand to launch an inclusive and LGBTQ-themed collection for Pride Month, joining a range of brands like Adidas, Vans and Teva that have released limited-edition capsules and products for the occasion.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.