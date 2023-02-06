×
Skechers Taps JGoldcrown for Graffiti Heart-Detailed Sneakers in New Valentine’s Day Collection

By Aaron Royce
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and love is in the air — which nobody knows quite like James Goldcrown, whose viral heart murals have grown in popularity for the past years. As such, Skechers tapped the artist — who goes by JGoldcrown — for a second sneaker collaboration, just in time for the love-filled holiday.

JGoldcrown’s first romantic revamp of Skecher’s signature womens’ shoes is the Uno, a chunky lace-up sneaker with paneled leather uppers, perforated toes and thick midsoles — gaining added comfort through memory foam insoles and a 1-inch wedge base. The $95 style is cast in two whimsical monochrome colorways as part of the collaboration — a red “Dripping In Love” version with a trio of printed pink hearts, and a pink “Spread the Love” version with numerous hearts across its uppers.

Skechers x JGoldcrown’s “Dripping in Love” Uno sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers x JGoldcrown’s “Spread the Love” Uno sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

The collection also includes Skechers’ signature D’Lites sneaker in a retro white colorway atop its signature chunky ridged soles. The $90 “Next Class” colorway features thin black trim with a central red heart motif, bringing the sporty style a whimsical edge.

Skechers x JGoldcrown’s “Next Class” D’Lites sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Rounding out the line is Skechers’ low-top Side Street sneaker, cast in smooth off-white leather and suede with a lace-up front and flat rubber soles. JGoldcrown’s signature spray-painted heart is embroidered in deep red on the side, bringing the $90 “Lonely Heart” style a contemporary twist.

Skechers x JGoldcrown’s “Lonely Heart” Side Street sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

The Skechers x JGoldcrown collection also includes two girls’ iterations of its Uno Lite sneaker — a smaller version of its women’s Uno style. The $55 “Spread the Joy” set includes two colorways ideal for spreading the love: one light pink with multi-toned pink overlapping hearts, similar to the prior Uno style, as well as a second white pair with overlapping red and pink hearts for a true V-Day statement.

Skechers x JGoldcrown’s Uno Lite “Spread the Joy” girls’ sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

You can shop the full Skechers x JGoldcrown collaboration now on Skechers’ website.

