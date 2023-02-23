Skechers Launches Kiss-Filled Diane von Furstenberg Collaboration with Cushioned Sneakers, Slides and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Skechers has tapped Diane von Furstenberg for a fashionable new women’s collaboration, merging the famed fashion designer’s penchant for romance with the athletic brand’s sporty signatures. In particular, von Furstenberg shared that she hopes the collection will “give customers confidence and comfort” and “allow the woman in charge of her life to be in charge of her health,” according to a statement.

The duo’s capsule line particularly highlights sneakers, bringing the legendary von Furstenberg’s renowned lip prints to Skecher’s comfort-based staples. The first is its rounded Uno sneaker, given a “Beso” makeover in pale pink, black and white with a deep pink rounded gel wedge. Black laces, Sketch-Air cushioned midsoles and a sharp red DVF Lipstick print on its sides.

Skechers x Diane von Furstenberg’s Uno “Beso” sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Another chunky sneaker revamped by DVF is the D’Lite, Skechers‘ retro sneaker with thick soles and ridged rubber soles. The collaboration’s “Red Slip” style featured a lipstick-printed tongue, as well as smooth leather lace-up uppers with pink, white, black and iridescent paneling. Giving it a sharp finish are thin panels trimmed with DVF’s lipstick prints in hues of pink, red and purple, with cushioned insoles and midsoles providing enhanced comfort.

Skechers x Diane von Furstenberg’s D’Lite “Red Slip” sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

The final sneaker in the duo’s line is the Max Cushioning Elite. As its name suggests, the “Multi Kiss” lace-up style features all-black uppers covered in DVF’s kiss prints in the aforementioned purple, pink and red hues, giving it a burst of retro flair. The romantically sporty set is complete with cushioned midsoles, knit fabric uppers and New Balance’s Air-Cooled Goga Mat insoles for added ease.

Skechers x Diane von Furstenberg’s “Multi Kiss” Max Cushioning Elite sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Rounding out the collection is the athletic brand’s Hyper Slide, cast in monochrome black with wide leather straps printed in DVF’s aforementioned lip prints. Like previously-mentioned styles, this “Sky Gloss” set includes cushioned midsoles to provide comfort and relaxation to its wearers’ feet. Textured flat rubber outsoles complete the pair to provide additional stability throughout the day.

Skechers x Diane von Furstenberg’s “Sky Gloss” Hyper slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers x Diane von Furstenberg also expands its’ shoes’ aesthetics and comfort through a capsule athleisure line. This offering includes black high-waisted leggings, a stretchy fabric racer bra, shorts and a jersey T-shirt with various silhouettes and tones of DVF’s lipstick prints.

The capsule collection will first launch in January 2023, providing a fashionable start to the year’s anticipated lineup of collaborations. More footwear and clothing from the duo will also be released in the spring season, as well. Upon launch, shoppers can find the line on Skecher’s own website, as well as select store locations.

