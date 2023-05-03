Sanuk Drops Sustainable Hemp Capsule Collection With The Grateful Dead

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sanuk has teamed up with the Grateful Dead for a second co-branded capsule collection. Similar to the pair’s first 2019 venture, the capsule was launched in honor of 4/20 — the slang, which the Grateful Dead helped popularize, refers to smoking marijuana.

The duo’s new limited-edition collaboration, which retails from $35-$70 on Sanuk’s website, features styles for women, men and older children inspired by the Dead’s own rock n’ roll legacy. For a sustainable twist, the line’s uppers are made with natural raw hemp fibers as a cotton replacement, aiming to conserve more water and increase farmers’ harvests. In fact, Sanuk’s own use of the material has already saved over 137 million gallons of water while simultaneously reducing their CO2 eq. emissions by 82,000 lbs., according to a brand statement.

The collaboration’s women’s slip-on shoe, the $70 Twinny ST, features rounded toes with khaki hemp uppers — given a rock n’ roll spin with colorful Grateful Dead patches, dancing bear, lightning bolt and Deadhead embroidery. Flat soles and comfort-focused Soft Top Foam midsoles and tie-dyed lining finished the pair.

Sanuk x Grateful Dead’s women’s Twinny ST. shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanuk

On the opposite side of the shoe spectrum, the $55 women’s Sling X features a thong-style sandal with a flat base and a wide khaki toe strap trimmed with Grateful Dead patches. A set of woven thong straps with a wide slingback strap — made from recycled plastic-based Repreve OurOcean yarn by Unifi — is covered in burnt orange and khaki tie-dye to finish the style with a groovy twist.

Sanuk x Grateful Dead’s women’s Sling X sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanuk

The line also features a Grateful Dead twist on its men’s Not Fraid ST sandals. The $60 style includes flat stacked Soft Top Foam midsoles lined with responsibly-sourced suede. The pair is finished with khaki hemp thong straps accented by embroidered Grateful Dead patches.

Sanuk x Grateful Dead’s men’s Not Fraid ST sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanuk