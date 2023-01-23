Sacai Reveals New Nike Magmascape Sneakers Collaboration at Paris Fashion Week Men’s: Release Date & More Details

Sacai’s latest collection by Chitose Abe included a new shoe surprise: the label’s collaborative take on Nike’s Air Footscape Woven sneakers.

Revealed on Sunday in the brand’s spring 2023 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, the Paris runway featured several pairs of the style — titled the Magmascape. Though the original Footscape silhouette includes a woven stitched uppers across a thick ridged sole, Abe’s Magmascape brings it a utilitarian twist.

Sacai x Nike’s Magmascape sneakers on the runway at Sacai’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The styles presented on the runway incorporated the Footscape Woven’s signature stitching with Abe’s own double-stitching, placed in an asymmetric panel atop quilted, faintly puffy two-toned nylon uppers. Giving the style a sporty finish are molded rubber outsoles, as well as flat, faintly ridged soles and woven cord laces.

During the show, the new collaboration appeared in a colorway featuring deep blue, gray and navy hues. Another take included matte navy and white uppers with faint dashes of tonal read. The final version brought a more neutral take to the style, with two-toned brown uppers topped by black laces and trim.

Sacai x Nike’s Magmascape sneakers on the runway at Sacai’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Sacai x Nike’s Magmascape sneakers on the runway at Sacai’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Though there’s no confirmed pricing or release date for the collaboration or its specific styles, it’s anticipated to launch in the fall 2023 season. Previously, Sacai has also collaborated with Nike since 2015, co-releasing a women’s sportswear capsule and sneakers including Air Max 90, Nike Dunk High Lux and Nike LDWaffle styles.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new menswear shows, held in Paris from Jan. 17-22. Presenting brands and designers will include Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Rick Owens. Most notably, the Week will feature new brand developments, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, as well as KidSuper designer Colm Dillane’s debut line for Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: Discover the top street style from Paris Fashion Week Men’s spring 2023 in the gallery.