Carhartt WIP Gets a Sacai Makeover By Chitose Abe at Paris Fashion Week Men’s in New Collaboration

Sacai’s latest collection by Chitose Abe hit the runway with a bang, as well as a new collaboration: the label’s debut line with Carhartt WIP.

Revealed on Sunday in the brand’s spring 2023 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, the runway included Abe’s vision for Carhartt’s staple utilitarian workwear with a softer edge. The WIP line featured Carhartt’s signature multi-pocket chore jacket in numerous iterations, including gold-buttoned black shearling for a sophisticated finish. Another style was a utilitarian parka, featuring an olive green base with a tan shell, trimmed with black buttons and soft shearling for added warmth.

Sacai x Carhartt WIP on the runway at Sacai’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Abe’s revamp of Carhartt’s codes could also be seen in the collaboration’s knitwear, which brought the brand’s utilitarian nature a softening with smooth blue hues. The aesthetic merge could be seen in ribbed high-necked knit sweaters with zipped breast pockets, as well as knit cardigans with four pockets — another inventive take on Carhartt’s chore jackets.

Though the Carhartt Wipe’s line has no confirmed release date or pricing at this time, it will likely launch during the upcoming fall 2023 season. In the past, Carhartt has also collaborated on co-branded lines with Marni, New Balance and Suicoke.

Abe’s spring 2023 show also featured Sacai’s newest Nike collaboration: the Magmascape sneakers, a reinvented take on the athletic brand’s Footscape style.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new menswear shows, held in Paris from Jan. 17-22. Presenting brands and designers will include Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Rick Owens. Most notably, the Week will feature new brand developments, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, as well as KidSuper designer Colm Dillane’s debut line for Louis Vuitton.

