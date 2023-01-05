Rick Owens and Converse’ Next Sneaker Collab Drops Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Converse has tapped Rick Owens for its next project and much like their most recent drop, the duo is releasing new iterations of their distorted sneaker collabs.

Converse has announced on Nike’s SNKRS release calendar that new iterations of Rick Owens’ DRKSHDW x Converse TURBODRK Chuck 70 and TURBOWPN collabs will be released before month’s end.

The collaborative TURBODRK Chuck 70 ($170) from the project is a distorted version of the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, with the upper donning a zebra-inspired jacquard design. Co-branding is printed on the tongue tag while Converse’s iconic All Star patch appears on the medial side.

The DRKSHDW x Converse TURBOWPN ($200) is an altered version of the classic Weapon basketball shoe and the latest iteration of the shoe dons a black-based upper coupled with sail accents. Co-branding once again appears on the tongue, with DRKSHDW logo appearing at the midfoot.

“Break from convention with a bold new edition of the TURBODRK Chuck 70, created by Rick Owens. The subversive design both celebrates and distorts the lines of our most iconic silhouette—stretching the possibilities with an elongated tongue, adding a zebra-inspired jacquard finish and applying the collaboration’s signature square toe. It’s the bold reinvention of a street classic. And a rebellion against the ubiquitous. Rick Owens crafts a Chuck 70 unlike any other, Converse wrote for the product description of the Chuck 70.

The two new DRKSHDW x Converse TURBODRK Chuck 70 and TURBOWPN styles will be released on Jan. 10 at Converse.com, Nike SNKRS and at select Converse stockists.