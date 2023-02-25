Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Label Releases Second Collab With Tretorn

One year after the duo’s first collaboration, Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James label has teamed up with Tretorn once again for a second footwear collection.

“Last year’s collaboration was so successful that we knew that our customer would be looking for more,” Kathryn Sukey, head of design at Draper James, said in a statement. “Tretorn is one of Reese’s favorite athletic shoe brands and an iconic look in the athletic footwear space.”

According to Draper James, the new collection features three sneaker styles reimagined in new colorways that tie back to the newly launched Draper James Sport line. With this collection, Draper James said it made sure to bring back the Rawlins 2.0 and Nylite silhouettes along with the introduction of a new Tretorn style – the leather Stadium sneaker.

The Draper James x Tretorn Nylite sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Draper James

“Nylite is Tretorn’s signature style and we know from last year that she was the stand out favorite for our customer – so bringing her back in a fun new palette was a given,” added Sukey. “It was Tretorn who suggested to add the new leather style – a new style for us and she looks so clean and crisp and preppy and is the perfect city sneaker.”

The Draper James x Tretorn capsule collection – which retails between $80 and $110 and is offered in women’s sizes 6 through 10 – is now available exclusively on Draperjames.com.

The Draper James x Tretorn Stadium sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Draper James

This isn’t the first footwear collaboration for Draper James. In March 2020, the label teamed up with Keds on two low-top silhouettes in four different colorways, including magnolia flower print, navy gingham, eyelet and chambray.

And in April 2017, Draper James released its first-ever footwear collaboration with Jack Rogers. The year-long partnership included a Southern prep take on classic thong sandals.

Witherspoon’s label went out on its own in March 2022, however, creating its first in-house footwear collection under a license with Aldo Product Services. The first Draper James footwear line introduced a total of 37 pieces ranging from sandals, flats, kitten heels, espadrilles and evening sandals.